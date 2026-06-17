Heber City Council considers 5.2% tax hike for FY27 budget

Heber City Councilmember Yvonne Barney recaps Tuesday's council meeting, including a discussion on the budget for fiscal year 2027, which includes a tax increase of up to 5.2% for general fund costs and new planning department staff. The Highlands' proposed PIDs, which aim to provide affordable housing was also discussed, but concerns about possible financial burdens and transparence arose. The council also approved Phase 2 of the Heber City Water Shortage Plan, encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The the Heber Valley Airport lease and the amended fixed base operator lease were also approved.