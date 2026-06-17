© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit Community Garden and EATS courses focus on pest control and cacao

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:03 AM MDT
Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS
KPCW
Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS

Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS Helen Nadel discusses the start of the plantings season with a focus on tomatoes and summer squash. She highlights an upcoming gardening class on pest management and the importance of garlic scapes and previews the camp for kids that emphasizes taste literacy and hands-on gardening. Among the garden's scheduled classes are: pest management on June 26, a cacao workshop July 14, and a Pie and Beer Night on July 24. Scholarships are available for camp participants, and registration for camps and dinners in the garden is ongoing, with some events selling out.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher