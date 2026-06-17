Summit Community Garden and EATS courses focus on pest control and cacao

Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS Helen Nadel discusses the start of the plantings season with a focus on tomatoes and summer squash. She highlights an upcoming gardening class on pest management and the importance of garlic scapes and previews the camp for kids that emphasizes taste literacy and hands-on gardening. Among the garden's scheduled classes are: pest management on June 26, a cacao workshop July 14, and a Pie and Beer Night on July 24. Scholarships are available for camp participants, and registration for camps and dinners in the garden is ongoing, with some events selling out.