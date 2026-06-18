Park City Sailing offers lessons, racing for all ages, abilities

Park City Sailing's Scott VerMerris and Rosie Chapman have details about this summer's sailing season, including racing events and lessons for sailors of all ages. The 17-year-old nonprofit offers affordable and accessible sailing programs at the Jordanelle Reservoir. Operating from May to September, the association's programs for would-be youth sailors aged to five to 5 to 17, including racing team participation. Programs for women and therapeutic sailing for veterans are also offered. Events planned for this summer include a solstice celebration ad the Jordan Elbow Regatta on August 1.