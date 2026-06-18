Summit County Council discusses $3.5 million land purchase

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting including the purchase of 25 acres from Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City for $3.5 million. The council also heard a report from the Basin Recreation District considering a bond for new facilities at Jeremy Ranch and Silver Creek Village. The council also picked Terry Distant and John Olive for the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission and deferred the reconsideration of a grant for North Summit Recreation District's field lighting. Councilmembers are also considering drafting regulations for data centers in response to regional trends.