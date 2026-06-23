Park City Golf displays renovation master plan at open house

Park City Golf Director Vaughn Robinson discusses the proposed master plan for the renovations to the municipality's golf course and the July 6 open house locals can attend to learn more. Robinson says the master plan will renovate the 18-hole course, which needs an irrigation system up grades and other improvements. The plans were shaped with input from a survey that garnered 350 responses. Key issues cited by area golfers included maintaining consistent grass types and improving water efficiency. The project's cost is still being estimated and will be presented to the council in mid to late August. Robinson says the golf season is off to a busy start and efforts are being made to address slow play. The master plan open house is July 6 from 5-7 p.m. in the Park City Library Community Room.

