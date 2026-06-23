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Local News Hour

Ski Mountain Mining hosts fundraiser for Thaynes Mine restoration

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:08 AM MDT
Alicia O'Meara and Don Roll
Alicia O'Meara and Don Roll

Ski Mountain Mining History board members Alicia O'Meara and Don Roll preview the organization's annual Music for the Mines fundraiser July 1. Ski Mountain Mining is a volunteer committee of the Park City Historical Society. Through their efforts over the past 10 years, they have raised $5 million and saved 14 mining structure. The current focus is the Thaynes Mine with a goal to raise over $40,000. The fundraiser features dueling piano players Rich Wyman and Eddie Thompson who will play requests from participants. Tickets are $375, with a 20% discount for tables. Future projects include the Silver King Mill and a Historic Mine Route, a seven-mile hiking and biking trail with audio narratives, launching on Miners Day, September 7.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher