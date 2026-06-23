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Local News Hour

Summit County Council considers nonprofit space in Kimball Junction development project

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:20 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
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KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting including possible amendments to Dakota Pacific development agreement for Kimball Junction that would that add 50,000 square feet for nonprofit spaces, including the Kimball Art Center. The council will also make a site visit to Junction Commons, the outlet mall where a mixed-use redevelopment project is proposed. The council is also considering renaming Tech Center Drive to Altus Way or Nordic Drive. Scott says the Summit County Housing Authority's draft strategic plan will be updated and the certified tax rate is decreasing despite rising property values. The council will reconsider a $280,000 grant for North Summit Recreation District and hold a public hearing on the 910 Ranch recreation management plan.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher