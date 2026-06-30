Park City Fourth of July parade expected to draw 50K

Park City's Special Events Coordinator Christ Phinney discusses the city's Fourth of July preparations and wide-range of events. The celebration begins ahead of the holiday with concerts, a farmers market, and a three-day festival at the Canyons. There's also a 5K run, a ceremony at the Rodney Shores Fallen Officer Memorial at Shores Plaza on Main Steet and a community gathering at City Park. The main event is the annual parade, which this year has 71 float entries and an expected 50,000 people in attendance. Phinney says road closures start at 6 a.m. on July 4th, with Main Street and Sweet Alley closing at 10 a.m. Transit and satellite parking lots are prioritized, with a $30 flat fee in China Bridge from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. No fireworks are allowed due to high fire danger, but the Canyons will host a drone show at 10 p.m. Saturday.