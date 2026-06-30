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Local News Hour

Summit County emergency boss breaks down fire season response, readiness

By Connor Thomas
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM MDT

Summit County Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin discusses Utah's devastating fire season and how the county coordinates large-scale incidents. She emphasized the importance of emergency operation centers and resource mobilization. She also highlighted the impact of the drier winter on wildfire risk, noting shorter cheatgrasses but less water in reservoirs. McMullen stressed the need for defensible perimeters around homes and preparedness among residents, including go bags and evacuation plans. She also explained the use of alerts and communication systems, such as Summit Alerts and the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPOS). She also talked about lessons learned during the 2021 Parleys Canyon Fire and the resulting improvements to communication and sheltering methods.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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