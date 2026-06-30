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Local News Hour

Talons bring top women's softball talent, winning record to Utah

By Connor Thomas
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT
Utah Talons Softball Team logo
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Utah Talons Softball Team logo

Utah Talons Softball Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone and shortstop Hannah Flippen discuss the state's newest women's professional sports team. The team is in it's inaugural season after a successful touring year and is leading the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) with a 10-4 record. The league, comprising six teams, emphasizes camaraderie and growth. Ball-Malone and Flippen says Utah's viewership has doubled on ESPN platforms, translating into strong fan support at home games. The team, including players like Flippen —- a University of Utah grad and last year's AUSL Defensive Player of the Year — values playing at her alma mater's Dumke Family Softball Stadium Upcoming games include matches against the Texas Volts and the Carolina Blaze, with the final home series scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Talons games are broadcast on ESPN, MLB, and CBS Sports.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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