91st Oakley Rodeo helps preserve Western heritage, nation's history

Oakley Rodeo Committee chair Wade Woolstenhulme previews the 91st installment of the rode and discusses its history in the Wasatch Back. Always a sold out event, the Oakley Rodeo started in the 1930s as a community event that's not part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, PRCA. The rodeo draws top competitors to it's five nights of competitions, including a bull riding event with a $40,000 purse. Other featured events are calf roping, steer wrestling, and bull riding, with strict regulations to ensure animal welfare. The rodeo committee is constantly planning for improvements and thanks its sponsors and volunteers for their support. Woolstenhulme says his father and uncle were among the rodeo's founders. The event was first held in a five-acre pasture and that today's rodeo grounds have an 5,700-seat stadium. He says the event helps preserve Western heritage while celebrating the country's history.