Former state senator tapped to lead MIDA

The Military Installation Development Authority announced June 26 that Dan Hemmert will replace Paul Morris as executive director.

MIDA board chair Sen. Stuart Adams said Hemmert brings years of experience in business and government to the role.

“Paul, it’ll be hard to replace you, but if anybody has a chance of doing that, Dan surely has the qualifications to be able to help us,” he said.

Most recently, Hemmert led a government relations and lobbying firm. According to his LinkedIn profile, his clients include Deer Valley Resort owner Alterra Mountain Company, Kimball Junction developer Dakota Pacific Real Estate and MIDA.

MIDA meeting materials indicate Hemmert will close his company before stepping into his new role Aug. 1.

Hemmert led the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development in 2021 and 2022. Before that, he served as a Utah state senator representing Millcreek, Murray and Holladay from 2016 through 2020.

Morris has served MIDA almost since its inception. Before becoming executive director, he served as the authority’s general counsel, then deputy director.

He said it’s been an “absolute honor” to lead the authority.

“I've always enjoyed the fact that we support our military, we support national security as Utahns,” he said. “But through MIDA, we've been able to not only support them but bring new jobs, new tax revenues, new opportunities at the same time we're shoring up the military.”

Morris’ retirement is effective June 30.

The change in leadership comes as MIDA expands its footprint statewide.

Most recently, it announced controversial plans for a hyperscale data center in Box Elder County, a decision that’s led to significant protest and a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Adams, who is Utah’s Senate president, lost his bid for reelection in the primary June 23 amid heavy criticism over his involvement in the data center plans.