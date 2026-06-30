Western governors talk Colorado River future amid widespread drought

The Western Governors’ Association annual meeting convened Tuesday in Deer Valley as Utah grapples with a drought emergency and widespread wildfires.

In attendance are the leaders of the Colorado River states, who have been deadlocked over how the river’s water should be allocated starting next year.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said conversations about the river’s future are happening and he’s feeling “hopeful” about progress.

“The discussions are ongoing,” he said. “There seems to be an opportunity for a shorter time framework, with maybe reviews every two years, where we can actually get something done and not be in court, not be in front of a judge.”

The Upper Basin states – Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico – are at odds with their Lower Basin neighbors of Arizona, Nevada and California over how to divvy up the dwindling water supply.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, also a Republican, said the relationship between the two sides still needs work.

“As everybody knows, there’s an issue between the Upper Basin and the Lower Basin,” he said. “It’s a matter of efficiency, availability, resources and the authority of the federal government in the decision-making process.”

The most recent water allocation agreement is set to expire at the end of 2026, and the seven states missed their November 2025 deadline to submit a plan to the federal government.

Utah’s GOP Sen. Mike Lee warned Lower Basin states June 10 they could lose federal aid if they sue their Upper Basin neighbors over water rights.

And in May, the Lower Colorado River states announced a short-term water conservation plan because of severe drought in the West.

In the Wasatch Back, local leaders are working to respond to drought conditions.

Park City locals are required to limit watering every summer, and Heber City implemented voluntary drought restrictions June 16.

KPCW’s Connor Thomas contributed to this report.

