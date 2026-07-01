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Local News Hour

Annual Canyons Village Forum Fest gets underway July 2

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 1, 2026 at 10:15 AM MDT
John Simmons is the Director of Planning & Operations and Debbie LaBelle, Director of Marketing & PR at Canyons Village Management Association
John Burdick
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KPCW
John Simmons is the Director of Planning & Operations and Debbie LaBelle, Director of Marketing & PR at Canyons Village Management Association

John Simmons, director of planning and operations and Debbie LaBelle, marketing director at Canyons Village Management Association preview the holiday weekend's Forum Festival. The annual event runs July 2-4 and features live music, nightly drone shows and family-friendly activities including morning yoga, mechanical bull riding and a puppy pit. New for 2026 are a Freedom 5K race, pie-eating contest, yoga and sound bath and a Silent Disco. The festival runs from 4-10:15 p.m. daily. No live fireworks are allowed due to extreme fire risks. Parking and transportation adjustments are necessary due to ongoing construction, with park-and-ride options and carpool-only parking available.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher