Annual Canyons Village Forum Fest gets underway July 2

John Simmons, director of planning and operations and Debbie LaBelle, marketing director at Canyons Village Management Association preview the holiday weekend's Forum Festival. The annual event runs July 2-4 and features live music, nightly drone shows and family-friendly activities including morning yoga, mechanical bull riding and a puppy pit. New for 2026 are a Freedom 5K race, pie-eating contest, yoga and sound bath and a Silent Disco. The festival runs from 4-10:15 p.m. daily. No live fireworks are allowed due to extreme fire risks. Parking and transportation adjustments are necessary due to ongoing construction, with park-and-ride options and carpool-only parking available.