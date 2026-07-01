What's the WUI? Why new wildland urban interface rules matter

Park City Fire Marshal Cherie Wellmon and Steve McBride, founder of Visual Max Landscape discuss the new Wildland Urban Interface ordinance and how it will impact the community. They focused on Utah's Wildland Urban Interface — or WUI — code, which seeks to mitigate wildfire risks in areas where homes meet vegetation. Wells and

explained that the 2024 International WUI code, effective January 1, 2027 and includes a state map exempting some Park City areas. The cooperative gives cities the opportunity to get reimbursed for wildland firefighting costs. The city's ordinance impacts new construction projects over $50,000, as well as remodels or additions. It also lists specific plant material lists and tree pruning requirements. to help mitigate wildfire risks to property. Enforcement will be based on building permits and complaints, with stakeholder meetings planned for year-end.