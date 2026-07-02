Ebola outbreak cancels vision care mission trip to Uganda

Hope Alliance Executive Director Diane Bernhardt and International Coordinator Lisa Mosher talk about the decision to cancel this fall's trip to Uganda given the Ebola outbreak. Hope Alliance has been providing vision care in Uganda since 2017, partnering with Bowendi Community Hospital. The trip the Alliance had planned to Uganda was to train clinicians in optimized optometric care. Despite the cancellation, ongoing support includes virtual meetings and the arrival of a newly trained ophthalmologist in July. In Utah, the Hope Alliance operates two permanent clinics and conducts outreach clinics, serving 296 students with vision needs this year. Future trips to Guatemala are being considered for this year, and the organization is exploring technological solutions to improve remote care.