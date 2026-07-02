Summit County judge over Kouri Richins case recuses himself after re-trial request

The judge who sentenced Kouri Richins to life in prison for aggravated murder is asking to step back from the case as she seeks a new trial.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik disqualified himself from Richins’ petition on July 1 after her defense team requested his removal on June 30.

The 14-page motion asked for the court to vacate her conviction and hold a new trial. They say the judge’s actions created “an appearance of bias” against Richins and in favor of prosecutors throughout the trial.

Mrazik said those allegations of bias present a conflict of interest for the court.

“Given the apparent objective bias discussed, the actual conflict of interest created by allegations of the court’s bias, and the need to ensure due process, disqualification from ruling on this motion is warranted,” he wrote in a case filing.

The presiding judge for the district will now review Mrazik’s recusal request and make the final decision.

In March, a jury found the Kamas mother of three guilty of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the 2022 fentanyl overdose death of her husband, Eric Richins. She was also convicted of insurance fraud and forgery.

Mrazik sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May. Her attorneys said the same day they would seek a new trial.

Court papers say allowing the state to rely heavily on Richin’s financial crimes created “substantial undue prejudice” that denied Richins a fair trial.

The document also points to the reversal of Richard Murdaugh’s South Carolina murder conviction as justification for its request. In that case, the state’s Supreme Court found that allowing prosecutors to use evidence related to financial crimes before focusing on the murder was prejudicial.

Murdaugh’s tentatively set for a new trial in April 2027.

Meanwhile, Richins still faces 26 felonies in another case prosecutors filed last June. The charges represent the full scope of her alleged financial misdeeds. It’s unclear whether prosecutors still plan to pursue that case.