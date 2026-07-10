© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Watch Duty app keeps public informed on fire, floods

By Connor Thomas
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
Watch Duty is an app that aggregates official information about fires, floods and other emergencies.
Pete Longworth/Pete Longworth
/
Pete Longworth
Watch Duty is an app that aggregates official information about fires, floods and other emergencies.

Watch Duty app co-founder and CEO John Mills explains how his nonprofit keeps residents informed about fires and floods by consolidating real-time information from radio traffic and public information sources. Watch Duty focuses on significant fires and and designed to be user-friendly, providing comprehensive information on fires, evacuation routes, and air quality. It sources air quality data from Purple Air and does not rely on user-submitted tips but allows users to submit photos for verification. The app has been operational for five years and employs over 30 full-time radio operators. It also relies on a mix of paid staff and volunteers.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas