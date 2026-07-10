Watch Duty app keeps public informed on fire, floods

Watch Duty app co-founder and CEO John Mills explains how his nonprofit keeps residents informed about fires and floods by consolidating real-time information from radio traffic and public information sources. Watch Duty focuses on significant fires and and designed to be user-friendly, providing comprehensive information on fires, evacuation routes, and air quality. It sources air quality data from Purple Air and does not rely on user-submitted tips but allows users to submit photos for verification. The app has been operational for five years and employs over 30 full-time radio operators. It also relies on a mix of paid staff and volunteers.