Parkites share Bonanza Park opposition, support at first public hearing since approval

Parkites filled City Hall’s council chambers Wednesday night to share their thoughts on the 5-acre Bonanza Park plans. For an hour and a half, dozens voiced opposition at the Park City Planning Commission meeting; a handful showed support.

It was the first public hearing since the Park City Council moved the Bonanza plans forward in March.

Before public comment opened, Commission Chair Christin Van Dine reminded locals commissioners are not policymakers. Only the Park City Council can roll back the plans entirely.

“We're processing the application in front of us, so keep comments to the application that we're processing and the items that we've addressed tonight,” she said.

The commission received about 70 comments, either in person or by email.

Almost 50 comments opposed the plans. Many were from a loosely organized group called Place PC , which instead advocates for open space.

Charlotte O'Connell said she’s not opposed to affordable housing but thinks Bonanza is the wrong place for it.

“As everybody that's going to be opposed to it is saying, we need to be careful with this one little park that we have,” she said. “There's plenty of spaces that we can put housing if we still need it.”

Marianne Birch Jensen wrote to the council saying she doesn’t want more affordable housing in Park City. “Whoever can not afford to live here should not,” she wrote.

Around 10 shared their support. Local pharmacy technician Dan Dillard said the workforce — teachers, nurses, waiters — deserves to live in Park City too. He urged the commission to value vital community services, not just open space.

“The threads of the tapestry that make Park City what it is includes the workforce,” he said. “I don't want to just be a gray image on the background of the services that you need. I want to be part of this community. I want to walk to work.”

Other supporters emphasized the importance of affordable housing.

A handful have taken a more neutral position by suggesting changes to the proposed building height, requesting more arts space and sharing traffic concerns.

The commission remained undecided Wednesday whether to allow a height exception above the zoned 35-foot maximum.

Residents will have more opportunities to comment on Aug. 12 and 26. The commission will discuss building height, parking and transportation at those meetings.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

