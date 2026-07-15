Heber City Council may shift Celebration project parking rules

Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood recaps yesterday's council meeting, including the Celebration Housing Development agreement that proposes 148 housing units —some affordable for teachers and first-responders. Parking is an issue, but the council is willing to adjust the rules on the number of space. The council agreed to apply zoning rules similar to the North Village area, considering the development's proximity to public transit and amenities. The council also decided not to waive impact fees due to budget constraints, opting instead for delayed payment upon refinancing. Concerns were also raised about the Highlands developer's proposal to use public infrastructure district funds to lower unit costs, citing lack of enforceability and potential financial risks. The closure of Encircle Heber was also noted, with no immediate explanation provided.