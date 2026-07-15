© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Heber City Council may shift Celebration project parking rules

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:48 AM MDT
Aaron Cheatwood
Heber City
Aaron Cheatwood

Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood recaps yesterday's council meeting, including the Celebration Housing Development agreement that proposes 148 housing units —some affordable for teachers and first-responders. Parking is an issue, but the council is willing to adjust the rules on the number of space. The council agreed to apply zoning rules similar to the North Village area, considering the development's proximity to public transit and amenities. The council also decided not to waive impact fees due to budget constraints, opting instead for delayed payment upon refinancing. Concerns were also raised about the Highlands developer's proposal to use public infrastructure district funds to lower unit costs, citing lack of enforceability and potential financial risks. The closure of Encircle Heber was also noted, with no immediate explanation provided.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher