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Local News Hour

Snyderville Basin flush index shows 7% drop in June visitors

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:53 AM MDT
Photo of Mike Luers at KPCW
KPCW

Mike Luers, Executive Director of the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, discusses the district's wastewater monitoring, which showed very low COVID and measles levels. The flush index for June also indicated a 7% decrease from the previous year, estimating 139,753 visitor nights. The district's water comes from various sources, including local springs and imported water, and is treated using advanced methods to remove nutrients like phosphorus. Luers says that due to low snowpack and water usage, local streams like East Canyon Creek face low flow conditions, posing a risk of fish kills. He also emphasizes the importance of maintaining sewer laterals and the potential high costs of repairs, recommending homeowners consider insurance.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher