Too much zucchini? Summit County Gardens/EATS has tips

Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS Helen Nadel discusses the abundance of unique produce, such as beet-colored carrots, and highlighted the first food pharmacy harvest for the People's Health Clinic. She shares tips for cooking from Community Supported Agriculture — or CSA— boxes include recipes for using a bounty of zucchini, including grilling and marinating, and making a "cheater ratatouille." Nadel also previewed upcoming events include a La Milpa program on July 22, Pie and Beer Day July 24th and a compost tea and fertilizers class July 27. The garden also offers a snacking garden for public pickings and hosts children's camps with scholarships available.