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Local News Hour

Too much zucchini? Summit County Gardens/EATS has tips

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:08 AM MDT
Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS
KPCW
Helen Nadel, Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS

Executive Director of Summit Community Gardens and EATS Helen Nadel discusses the abundance of unique produce, such as beet-colored carrots, and highlighted the first food pharmacy harvest for the People's Health Clinic. She shares tips for cooking from Community Supported Agriculture — or CSA— boxes include recipes for using a bounty of zucchini, including grilling and marinating, and making a "cheater ratatouille." Nadel also previewed upcoming events include a La Milpa program on July 22, Pie and Beer Day July 24th and a compost tea and fertilizers class July 27. The garden also offers a snacking garden for public pickings and hosts children's camps with scholarships available.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher