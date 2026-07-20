With $150M bond proposal, Basin Rec planning for future growth

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Robert Parrish discusses the need for new facilities due to expected 20% growth in the next decade. The district is considering a $150 million general obligation bond to build two new buildings, addressing current capacity issues and future needs. He also mentions partnerships that are being explored, including with PC Tots for a drop-in day care. Parrish say a smaller $125 million bond would only save median homeowners $25 per year. He says the larger bond would allow Basin Rec to build the projects simultaneously, saving on materials costs. Parrish emphasized the importance of meeting diverse community needs and explored public-private partnerships for facilities like a climbing gym and a possible partnership with PC Tots for a drop-in daycare. The district currently has $20-$30 million in debt, with plans to refinance and save $50 annually per household.