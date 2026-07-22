Park City local snags second world record with Denali summit

Two-time world record holder Jenn Drummond and her son Jacob talk about her historic accomplishment, snagging her second world record by climbing the worlds tallest mountains. Drummond's earned her first record for reaching the top of the world's second highest peaks. She capped the second record by climbing Alaska's Denali with her son, Jacob in tow. They share thoughts on the challenges and achievements of their climbs, including the technical difficulties of Dykh-Tau in Russia and the mental strain of self-guiding Denali. They emphasized the importance of living life to the fullest and supporting each other. Jen plans future adventures focused on family experiences, while Jacob looks forward to climbing Kilimanjaro with his younger siblings.