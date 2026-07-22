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Local News Hour

Park City Song Summit returns for 8th year in August

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
Summit Rising Program Manager Ford Huntington and Interim Executive Director of Song Summit Foundation Paige Anderson
KPCW
Summit Rising Program Manager Ford Huntington and Interim Executive Director of Song Summit Foundation Paige Anderson

Summit Rising Program Manager Ford Huntington and Interim Executive Director of Song Summit Foundation Paige Anderson preview this year's August event, which focuses on music, education and wellness. The Summit Rising program also supports emerging artists with mentorship, workshops, and performance opportunities. This year's Song Summit Village in Park City will feature wellness activities, celebrity chef dinners, and performances. The 2026 event will run from August 27-29, with highlights including dinners by celebrity chefs and a mountain jam. New for this year is the use of Library Field as a central location which is adjacent to where the festival labs are held. Despite challenges in securing local funding, the foundation aims to expand its year-round support for artists, including master classes. They say the program received 70 applications this year, with 10 artists selected.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher