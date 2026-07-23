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Local News Hour

A summertime favorite, Wasatch County's Fair Days open July 23

By Jennifer Dobner
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Aerial view of Wasatch County Fair Days
Courtesy of the Wasatch County Parks & Recreation
Aerial view of Wasatch County Fair Days

Wasatch County Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Jen Bowman previews the annual Wasatch County Fair Days, which records show dates back to 1936. This year, the fair runs from July 27 to Aug. 1. It starts with three days of Demolition Derby and features rodeo events, exhibits, carnival rides and the state's largest youth livestock sale. New offerings this year include a Saturday presentation on the fair's history at the Wasatch County library with Brent Kelly, a past grand marshal. A kids' market for entrepreneurs ages five to 12 years also makes its debut. Bowman says the fair attracts over 150,000 visitors annually. She noted one often overlooked event that's worth seeking is the Aug. 1 youth livestock sale, which is the state's largest and brings in over $1 million. She also encourages visitors to check out fair exhibits features the man artistic talents of county residents. This year the displays will be at the county recreation center for the first time. Bowman says tickets for most events are still available, and parking is ample.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
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