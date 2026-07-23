New Deer Creek High School set for July 29 grand opening

Deer Creek High School Principal Justin Kelly talks about the new high school's grand opening for students and their families July 29. The 5 p.m. event features a ribbon-cutting ceremony, self-guided tours and more. Deer Creek is the Wasatch County School District's second high school. It was constructed over three years on the site of the historic sheep shipping yard. The school's design is meant to replicate a train station and is nod to the nearby historic railroad. It's facilities include an advanced animal science lab, and a nesting pole for ospreys; the school mascot is a Riverhawk. Kelly says the boundary split between Deer Creek and Wasatch High schools — which was initially controversial — resulted in a nearly 50-50 student distribution.