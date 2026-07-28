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Local News Hour

Annual Summit County Fair opens Aug. 1 with demolition derby

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 28, 2026 at 10:38 AM MDT
Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill
John Burdick
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KPCW
Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill

Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill previews the 2026 event, which runs from Aug. 1-8. The fair kicks off with the annual, sold-out demolition derby. The county is partnering with High Valley Transit for free rides from Kimball Junction to the fairgrounds and live music and free activities through the evening Saturday. The popular Little Buckaroo Rodeo is slated for Aug. 4. The rodeo is free and includes timed mutton busting, calf riding and other events. Starting July 5 the PRCA rolls in for three days of professional rodeo competition. The fair also features a variety of food vendors, live entertainment, and a pet festival. Orgill says 25,000 to 30,000 attendees are expected.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher