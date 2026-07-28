Annual Summit County Fair opens Aug. 1 with demolition derby

Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill previews the 2026 event, which runs from Aug. 1-8. The fair kicks off with the annual, sold-out demolition derby. The county is partnering with High Valley Transit for free rides from Kimball Junction to the fairgrounds and live music and free activities through the evening Saturday. The popular Little Buckaroo Rodeo is slated for Aug. 4. The rodeo is free and includes timed mutton busting, calf riding and other events. Starting July 5 the PRCA rolls in for three days of professional rodeo competition. The fair also features a variety of food vendors, live entertainment, and a pet festival. Orgill says 25,000 to 30,000 attendees are expected.