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Local News Hour

Basin Rec impact fees hearing on Summit County Council agenda

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:25 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
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KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting, including a work session discussion of ways to mitigate flooding issues at the Wanship Cemetery. A public hearing on the Nicholas Clubhouse pool addition and an update on the People's Health Clinic are also expected. Scott says the clinic is experiencing a 375% increase in patient visits since 2009, so needs more space. The council is also considering an agreement for a new road to mitigate traffic on Gun Club Road for Kamas residents and zoning change to streamline the development process. Scott says a public hearing on Basin Recreation's impact fees plan is schedule and he promoted the weeklong Summit County Fair which opens Saturday with the sold-out Demolition Derby.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher