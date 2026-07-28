Basin Rec impact fees hearing on Summit County Council agenda

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting, including a work session discussion of ways to mitigate flooding issues at the Wanship Cemetery. A public hearing on the Nicholas Clubhouse pool addition and an update on the People's Health Clinic are also expected. Scott says the clinic is experiencing a 375% increase in patient visits since 2009, so needs more space. The council is also considering an agreement for a new road to mitigate traffic on Gun Club Road for Kamas residents and zoning change to streamline the development process. Scott says a public hearing on Basin Recreation's impact fees plan is schedule and he promoted the weeklong Summit County Fair which opens Saturday with the sold-out Demolition Derby.