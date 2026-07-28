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Local News Hour

Youth United program provides sports access to low-income youth

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM MDT
Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow alnd Youth Access Manager Junior Vieyra
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow alnd Youth Access Manager Junior Vieyra

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow and Junior Vieyra, access manager of Youth United, discuss the program's mission to provide sports and recreation opportunities for pre K-12 students from low-income families. Originally known as the Solomon Fund, the program has secured some $2 million in grant funds over a decade, which have been used to serve some 11,000 kids. Vieyra says Youth United had 2,000 registrations in 2025 alone. In 2023, $350,000 was granted to 29 partner organizations which in turn ensure youth participation. The program includes various sports and activities, including skiing, soccer, and summer camps, and aims to ensure all children can participate regardless of financial constraints. The initiative also provides equipment and registration assistance and serves all qualifying Summit County families.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher