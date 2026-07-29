Engen Ski Museum Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Aug. 20

Executive Director Alf Engen Ski Museum Annie Bommer talks about the Will and Jean Pickett Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame celebration and Hall of Fame induction ceremony Aug. 20. All three 2026 inductees are Idaho natives: four-time Paralympic medalist Muffy Davis, Rick Kapala of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Graham Anderson, a veteran International Ski Federation delegate. Nominations are reviewed by a selection committee and voted on by a panel of 100. Since 2002, 96 people have been inducted into the hall, which is housed at the Park City ski museum. Tickets for the 2026 induction ceremony and dinner are $165.