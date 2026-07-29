Park City Leadership alumni group seeks to further class connections

Park City Leadership Alumni Association board members Betsy Wallace and Frank Lynch preview the association's events which seek to retain connections made as Leadership class members. The association has around 350 members out of 900 alumni and charges an annual membership fee of $100 to cover event costs. Upcoming events include a quarterly coffee event, a behind-the-scenes tour at KPCW, and a family-friendly gathering at Brighton Estates. The association also collaborates with other leadership programs and aims to be inclusive rather than exclusive. They are exploring transitioning to a 501(c)(3) status to secure tax-deductible donations.