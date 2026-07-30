Arts Council touts 'live art' gallery stroll, county fair art show

Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder talks previews upcoming events including Friday's gallery stroll. The monthly stroll on July 31 features a live art theme with 10 artist studios at Create PC. Also, the Summit County Fair's annual art show at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville runs Aug. 6-8, accepting all types of art, with purchase awards of $500 for adults and $250 for youths. Much of the art in the county courthouse is purchased from fair artists. Scudder says the annual Arts on the Trail returns Aug. 22 and offers immersive art experiences along the Cloud Creek Trail. Looking to the fall, she says the Monster Drawing Rally on Sept. 19 at the Kimball Arts Center invites artists to create live art for a $50 auction. The event is a fundraiser for both the Kimball and the arts council. Participation applications for artists close Aug. 20.