Heber City Leadership Academy fosters informed citizenship

Heber City public information officers Ryan Bunnell shares details about the city's Leadership Academy and invites resident participation. Applications are open until Aug. 17 and the class begins Aug. 20. The program costs $275 — with a $50 discount for Heber Valley Chamber members — and offers locals the chance to learn more about how local governments works. Bunnell says the academy covers municipal operations, including water and power systems, and provides leadership skills training. Sessions are held monthly from 12-4 p.m. with lunch provided. He says program encourages active community participation and aims to foster informed citizenship.