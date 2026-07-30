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Local News Hour

Heber City Leadership Academy fosters informed citizenship

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:57 PM MDT
Heber City Public Information Officer Ryan Bunnell
Ryan Bunnell
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Heber City Public Information Officer Ryan Bunnell

Heber City public information officers Ryan Bunnell shares details about the city's Leadership Academy and invites resident participation. Applications are open until Aug. 17 and the class begins Aug. 20. The program costs $275 — with a $50 discount for Heber Valley Chamber members — and offers locals the chance to learn more about how local governments works. Bunnell says the academy covers municipal operations, including water and power systems, and provides leadership skills training. Sessions are held monthly from 12-4 p.m. with lunch provided. He says program encourages active community participation and aims to foster informed citizenship.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher