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Local News Hour

Summit County hears People's Health request for more space

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting including a discussion of locating additional space for the People's Health Clinic due to the relocation of the health department. She says the goal is to support both organizations without negatively impacting services. The council is also working to address senior services, specifically programming and transportation in response to the growing older population. The new Gun Club Road project will alleviate traffic near Kamas with no county funding. McKenna says the road will be funded and maintained by the developer. The council continues to consider a zoning changes to streamline development applications and improve affordability. Impact fees for new developments were approved to offset their impact on Basin Recreation.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher