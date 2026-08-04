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Local News Hour

Summit County rezoning revamp may ease development costs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
Photo of Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes
KPCW
Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes discusses the planning office's proposal to streamline the rezoning process to make it less costly and time-consuming for developers. The proposal aims to allow public influence earlier in the process, reducing the need for extensive technical details initially. The change is primarily driven by the Klein-Dolly project, which requires a new zoning category. The planning commission approved the process on June 9, and a public hearing is scheduled for August 19. Barnes also addressed the Browns Canyon Ivory Home proposal, highlighting infrastructure and zoning issues, and the potential for public infrastructure districts.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher