Wasatch County developer to build new Kamas gun club road

Kamas-area residents may see relief after raising concerns about Wasatch County-bound traffic and the dust it created on West 200 South.

Local government leaders and the developer of Wakara, a future neighborhood over the Wasatch County border, officially agreed to move part of the road July 29.

The new road will meet state Route 248 at the existing intersection with Garff Ranch Road, up the hill and farther west away from Kamas.

It will serve as the main entrance to the Kamas Valley Lions Gun Club and Wakara, as well as the back entrance to the Tuhaye community.

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte said the new alignment makes the county-owned Ure Ranch more contiguous south of Route 248.

“It’ll become a larger bit of open space, without a road going through the middle of it,” Harte said. “So it improves the open space.”

The paved portion of West 200 South will remain so residents there can access their homes. But Summit County will abandon and restore the unpaved section, according to civil attorney Ryan Stack.

Kamas-area residents first complained about the dust from construction vehicles using the dirt road to access Tuhaye or Wakara two years ago.

Summit County initially considered closing the road entirely, but its attorneys thought that would invite a lawsuit. That’s because the road will be the only way to get to the Wakara neighborhood.

The three-party agreement between Summit County, Wasatch County and Wakara’s developer Rich Wolper fixes that.

Wolper has built Black Rock Mountain Resort and the Residences at Blackstone elsewhere in the Park City area.

Wolper will build the new road and pay for Summit County to maintain it. It will include a paved bike and pedestrian path.

He has until the end of this year to get the necessary construction permits, and the agreement says the road must be done by Dec. 31, 2028.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.