Summit County hits pause on $150M Basin Recreation bond

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion of Basin Recreation's $150 million bond proposal which is facing negative feedback due to its high cost. The proposal included building two new facilities totaling 200,000 square feet. Councilmembers recommended regrouping to present a more realistic plan. The council also approved the Summit County Housing Authority's strategic plan, highlighting inconsistencies in their approach to affordable housing. Robinson also talks about a tour of the 910 Ranch with Morgan County leaders to improve relations and discussed a management plan for the property, funded by $48 million in grants. The council working on an update to the the business license code, with changes expected soon.