Chef's Table Festival promotes zero food waste efforts

Park City Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Victoria Schlaepfer and James Dumas, Head Chef & Owner at Alpinist, on the upcoming Zero Food Waste Chef's Table Festival Aug. 13-16. The event is a first for Park City and was organized by Netflix to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its "Chef's Table" docuseries. The event will bring 70 chefs to Park City from around the world for curated five-course dinners at various local restaurants. It's also an effort by the community foundation to expand its Zero Food Waste Initiative, which started in 2024 as a way to keep food out of Summit County's landfill. Annually the food service industry generate about 12.5 tons of waste with about 85% going to landfills. Schlaepfer says there's a growing movement across the U.S. to educate people about how they can reduce food waste. On average household waste about $700 in food each year just from food that goes bad. Some tickets for the event are still available. More information is available at https://festival.chefstable.com/.

