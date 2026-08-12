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Local News Hour

Heber Valley celebrates summer's end with full slate of events

By Jennifer Dobner
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager
Heber Valley Chamber
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner with preview of late summer events across the Heber Valley. The popular Heber Market on Main is winding down it's summer offerings with markets on the last two Thursdays of August from 5-9 p.m. Also on tap is a free Mustang and All Ford Car Show Saturday in the park at 4 p.m. and an Aug. 22 John Denver Tribute Band at the remodeled Avon Theater. The Heber Valley Railroad is also offering a wind and cheese train for anyone 21 and up on Aug. 22. The Boomer Music Festival in Wallsburg Run Aug. 28-30 and locals can welcome the start of fall with Midway Swiss Days Sept. 4-5 in the town square. Turner says the summer brought a new businesses to the Heber Valley, including the ParOne golf course, with golf bays opening this fall, a new Thai restaurant and a new ice cream store with a Colonial America theme.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner