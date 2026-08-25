Holy Cross Ministries to honor community service heroes

Holy Cross Ministries Executive Director Emmie Gardner and Communications Director Andy Cier on the Autumn Harvest benefit honoring their Holy Cross Heroes. Honorees for 2026 include Anna Williams, Father Bob Bussen of Park City, as well as Dr. Kristen Reese, Maggie Snyder, and Sister Laura Santos for service to marginalized communities. Williams launched Latinos in Action in Park City schools and Father Bussen led St. Mary's Catholic Church for years. Reese and Snyders provide the only medical care available to AIDS patients in the late 1980s and 1990s and Santos is the clinical directors at Jackie's Recovery Support Services, formerly known as Latino Behavioral Health. A fundraiser and awards cemetery is set for Oct. 8 at St. Mary's Social Hall. Gardner and Cier also discuss how many Utah nonprofits are struggling financially due to cuts in federal funding. Gardner estimated Holy Cross Ministries cuts are roughly $80,000 to $100,000 and directly affecting staffing and program capacity. She says federal cuts have also impacted local and family foundations leading to smaller grants awards, even from continuing funders. They say they are hopeful that the October fundraiser will offset some losses.