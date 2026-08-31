Annual Point-to-Point mountain bike racers hit the trail Saturday

Steve Aderholt, race director for the annual Point 2 Point mountain bike race shares details about Saturday's event. The course takes competitors over 75 miles of area trails —- from Round Valley to the mountain tops of Deer Valley and Park City Mountain and ends at Utah Olympic Park. It includes 10,000 feet of climbing and 90% of the trails are single track. Adlerholt compares the race to Colorado's Leadville 100 trail race. He says the event draws both elite racers and amateurs chasing person bests. The course trails change each year and the current record is 5:54. Adlerholt says riders need strong climbing ability, mountain bike proficiency and extensive training. He says about 35% of riders don't finish the race due to crashes, mechanical problems, trail conditions and the 3:30 p.m. cut off at Park City Mountain. Local riders can still access during the race, but Aderholt recommends avoiding some areas based on timing guidance on the race website.

