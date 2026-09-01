© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Junction Commons mixed-use development may get Summit County Council vote

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:38 PM MDT
Photo of Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes
KPCW
Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes has an update on development projects, including a proposal to reimagine the Junction Commons outlet mall as a mixed use development. Barnes says the project proposed building apartments and townhomes, along with retail, office and restaurant space. He says traffic remains a concerns, but staff thinks it could reduce overall volume when compared to the current commercial use. He says the county could approve the Junction Commons plans at it's Wednesday meeting, but some questions remain. He also notes the Silver Creek Crossroads project proposed by Columbus Pacific could also be approved. It would build 90 housing units — 20 would be affordable — along with 32,000 square feet of commercial space on 13 acres. Also up for discussion is the Lincoln View project which is seeking a rezone and changes that would streamline the rezone ordinance.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher