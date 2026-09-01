Junction Commons mixed-use development may get Summit County Council vote

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes has an update on development projects, including a proposal to reimagine the Junction Commons outlet mall as a mixed use development. Barnes says the project proposed building apartments and townhomes, along with retail, office and restaurant space. He says traffic remains a concerns, but staff thinks it could reduce overall volume when compared to the current commercial use. He says the county could approve the Junction Commons plans at it's Wednesday meeting, but some questions remain. He also notes the Silver Creek Crossroads project proposed by Columbus Pacific could also be approved. It would build 90 housing units — 20 would be affordable — along with 32,000 square feet of commercial space on 13 acres. Also up for discussion is the Lincoln View project which is seeking a rezone and changes that would streamline the rezone ordinance.