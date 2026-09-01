Utah Open Lands: $3M needed for Heart of Midway preservation

Wendy Fisher, executive director Utah Open Lands discusses

open space preservation in the Wasatch Backing, including the the 20-acre Heart of Midway project. A Midway Open Space bond has awarded the project $1 million. Community sources have also contributed $85,000. Fisher says an additional $3 million is needed to complete the conservation easement deal. Fisher also highlighted the success of their annual fundraiser, which added $200,000 towards a $2 million challenge grant for the Heber Valley campaign. Additionally, she addressed the importance of respecting trail closures, like the Bonanza Loop Trail which will close Oct. 1 to protect sensitive wildlife habitats and ensure long-term access to open spaces. She also notes that the Ranch to Ridge Trail is not yet open despite social media attention. She says Utah Open Lands worked with the Beard family to protects its property near the Great Salt Lake, including about 16 springs flowing directly into the lake near the Willard Bay area. Another Great Salt Lake area project should be announced soon.