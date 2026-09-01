Wasatch County manager details preliminary municipality resolution

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a resolution that asks Utah lawmakers to repeal the state law that lets developers create their own towns. Grabau says the county believes the law is flawed because it bypasses local planning and zoning rules. He says the resolution will include a report that cites five major concerns: lack of regional infrastructure consideration, feasibility study issues, and lack of accountability from elected officials and regulators. He says the law could worsen affordable housing outcomes. One town proposed for the county included 754 housing units, a 200-bed hotel, 160 glamping sites and 150,000 square feet of commercial space, but didn't include any affordable housing. Wasatch and Summit counties have been in talks with the state after Gov. Spencer Cox threatened to cut off state funds to Wasatch County if they failed to comply with state law.