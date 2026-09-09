Summit County Clubhouse brings stability to members' lives

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien talks about how the organization is using its Women's Giving Fund grant and member Jeff C. talks about how the clubhouse helped him chart a new life. O'Brien says the grant will support mental health support, housing, emergency assistance and work-based programming. That include the Work Order Day program that provides work-based structure, community and recovery support. She notes that the high cost of housing and a shortage of affordable units can turn a mental health crisis into a setback. She also says about 48% of all clubhouse members have experienced homelessness. Jeff C. says he lived in his car for four years before coming to the clubhouse. Since then, he's been able to stabilize his life. He now has housing and is in a transitional employment program.

