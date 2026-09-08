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Summit County Council approves Junction Commons mixed-use redevelopment

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM MDT
photo shot at junction commons outlet mall June 24 2026
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Junction Commons owners got the green light Tuesday to redevelop the shopping center. New plans include 220 affordable housing units.

The Summit County Council unanimously approved a rezone and redevelopment plan for Junction Commons, formerly Outlets Park City, Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The plans include 270 multi-family units, 70 townhomes, about 8,000 square feet of amenity and clubhouse space and about 55,000 square feet of commercial space.

Council chair Canice Hart said the group is excited to see the project come to fruition.

“We're excited to see what this brings,” Hart said. “The blend of residential mixed with the enhanced, I call it, commercial experience is something that I think the community will benefit from.”

Elliott Workgroup's concept for Junction Commons redevelopment.
Elliott Workgroup
Elliott Workgroup's concept for Junction Commons redevelopment.

The council was in favor of the redevelopment after reductions in the scope and scale of the project. Chicago-based Junction Commons owner Singerman Real Estate first proposed a redevelopment in June of 2024. Since then the project has shrunk significantly, going from over 500 housing units to the current plan of 340.

The upper loop of Junction Commons’ stores will be demolished to make room for a residential neighborhood and two parking structures. Apartments will also fill in the lower parking lot.

About 60% of the housing — or 220 units — will be affordable. Almost 190 will be at 80% of area median income and 32 at 60%; 80% of the area’s median income is $134,000 for a family of four.

The project has six phases and will take eight to 10 years to complete. The upper loop will take two to four years.

Summit County and Junction Commons are financial supporters of KPCW.
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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller