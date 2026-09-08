Miners Day parade organizers want to make the celebration safer

Park City’s Miners Day parade drew tens of thousands of people to Main Street Monday Sept. 7. The annual tradition is a nod to the town’s mining past and featured 50 floats from local businesses to nonprofits and first responders.

The Park City Rotary Club organizes the parade. Miners Day Chair Kristin Wright said this year’s event saw some successes: there were more float entries than ever before and the crowd seemed larger than last year.

Still, she said organizers had some safety concerns.

“I saw parade entrants throwing candy, throwing items, and you know children are going to be kids, and it's really hard sometimes to restrain your kids,” Wright told KPCW. “We don't want children darting out in front of cars for errant candy.”

Park City instated a no-throwing rule years ago to prevent parade-goers from running in front of floats. Wright said all parade entrants are informed of the rule when they sign up and before the start down the route — but this year, some didn’t follow directions.

“We have very clear rules that state you can’t throw anything, that you must hand anything that you have hand to hand,” Wright said.

High Valley Transit also had issues. The transportation agency drove its new Bobsled Express, or “the Bob,” bus down Main Street while employees and their families handed out swag, including tote bags and cotton candy.

However, Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said some people interrupted the parade to grab the items, rather than waiting for the gear to be handed to them. She said the scene was disorienting for her team.

“I’m hoping this was just a one-off and that we won’t feel this way again,” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t impact the way we view this community. We love this community.”

In a statement, Park City officials said safety is the city's top priority, and there were no reports of injuries.

“Police were present throughout the parade, and neither the police department nor Park City’s special events team is aware of any complaints or requests for assistance.”

Wright said organizers want to keep locals and visitors safe. She said the Rotary club plans to revisit parade rules with the city to limit interruptions and increase public protection.

