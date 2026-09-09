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Local News Hour

Swaner's "Ephemeral" exhibit focuses on rare, endangered plants

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT
Swaner Preserve and Eco Center Director of Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith amd Rose Torres with Utah Native Plant Society
John Burdick
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KPCW
Swaner Preserve and Eco Center Director of Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith amd Rose Torres with Utah Native Plant Society

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Director of Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith and Rose Torres with the Utah Native Plant Society preview the Ephemeral exhibit which opens Sept. 12. The exhibit includes 90 art pieces from local artists that raise conservation awareness of native plants that are threatened, rare or endangered. Featured subjects are the dwarf bear claw poppy, globe mallow, penstemons, lupines and delphiniums. An opening celebration is planned for Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display through Nov. 29. A family fun day is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an artist led activity and plant-themed interactives for kids an adults. The exhibit is art-forward rather than interpretive texts and most of the art will be for sale when the exhibit closes.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher