Swaner's "Ephemeral" exhibit focuses on rare, endangered plants

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Director of Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith and Rose Torres with the Utah Native Plant Society preview the Ephemeral exhibit which opens Sept. 12. The exhibit includes 90 art pieces from local artists that raise conservation awareness of native plants that are threatened, rare or endangered. Featured subjects are the dwarf bear claw poppy, globe mallow, penstemons, lupines and delphiniums. An opening celebration is planned for Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display through Nov. 29. A family fun day is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an artist led activity and plant-themed interactives for kids an adults. The exhibit is art-forward rather than interpretive texts and most of the art will be for sale when the exhibit closes.