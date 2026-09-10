Kimball Art Center puts school-based integrative arts program on display Oct. 8

Park City School District Executive Director of Teaching & Learning Amy Jenkins, Fine Arts Coordinator and Eccles Center Director Bret Hughes and Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov talk about the integrative arts program, EVA. The Elementary Visual Arts program — EVA — has operated across all four elementary schools for 13 years. It's a partnership between the Park City Education Foundation, which funds it, and the art center, which provides lesson plans, teacher support and art supplies to classrooms. The effort has kept art education in the schools, which Jenkins says helps students deepen their understanding of many subjects. It also enhances the way they express themselves both in conversation and writing. A community introduction to the program, called Art Night, is planned for Oct. 8 at the Kimball from 6:30-8:00 p.m. The event will include student art, photos of what occurs in classrooms and time to talk about why EVA is so good for kids. Other opportunities to engage with EVA in the schools are also planned throughout the school year.

